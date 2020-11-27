Fresno Grizzlies given ultimatum to accept demotion or have no team for upcoming season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Park, home to the Fresno Grizzlies, could go without a team next season.Earlier this month, the Washington Nationals picked up a new Triple-A affiliate, the Red Wings from Rochester, New York. That officially ended the Grizzlies' tenure as the Triple-A team for the 2019 World Series Champions.While Chukchansi Park could still host the Grizzlies next season, there's a chance it may no longer be as a Triple-A Team.They have been given until Monday to decide if they will accept the Colorado Rockies Single-A affiliate or have none at all.The league is making its final decisions on which cities will be offering affiliations next week. The City of Fresno and Grizzlies ownership only want a Triple-A team.However, no MLB clubs chose Fresno when they were given the opportunity to restructure their player development system.On Friday, Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer released a statement saying they are "extremely disappointed" in the ultimatum the team received and are committed to working with the Grizzlies to keep them a Triple-A organization.The full statement reads: