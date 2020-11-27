Fresno Grizzlies given ultimatum to accept demotion or have no team for upcoming season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chukchansi Park, home to the Fresno Grizzlies, could go without a team next season.
Earlier this month, the Washington Nationals picked up a new Triple-A affiliate, the Red Wings from Rochester, New York. That officially ended the Grizzlies' tenure as the Triple-A team for the 2019 World Series Champions.
While Chukchansi Park could still host the Grizzlies next season, there's a chance it may no longer be as a Triple-A Team.
They have been given until Monday to decide if they will accept the Colorado Rockies Single-A affiliate or have none at all.
The league is making its final decisions on which cities will be offering affiliations next week. The City of Fresno and Grizzlies ownership only want a Triple-A team.
However, no MLB clubs chose Fresno when they were given the opportunity to restructure their player development system.
On Friday, Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer released a statement saying they are "extremely disappointed" in the ultimatum the team received and are committed to working with the Grizzlies to keep them a Triple-A organization.
The full statement reads:
"We are extremely disappointed in the ultimatum given by Major League Baseball to the Fresno Grizzlies and their ownership at noon on the day before Thanksgiving, and we are firmly committed to stand side by side with our partners as they fight to keep Triple-A baseball in our great city. The Grizzlies have been an award-winning franchise both in management and marketing for over 20 years and the investment that the Grizzlies have made in this team and its facilities must not be dismissed. The City of Fresno is decidedly united with the Grizzlies in this endeavor to maintain our Triple-A legacy of success."
