Fresno breaks record for its hottest summer ever

On Labor Day, the city broke the record for the highest number of triple-digit heat days in a year.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- NOTE: The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

If you feel like you've suffered through one of the hottest summers ever, that's because you have.

On Labor Day, Fresno broke the record for the highest number of triple-digit heat days in a calendar year.

With a 100+ high on Monday, Fresno registered 64 triple-digit days, surpassing the previous record set back in 1984.



It's a reflection of how brutal this summer has been in the Central Valley.

The extreme temperatures impacting workers, causing events to be canceled, and even in one instance, melting a car windshield sun protector.

Will it let up anytime soon?

Not for the next couple of days, at least. Accuweather alerts are in place for the next three days for heat, and a heat advisory will last through Thursday. But afternoon highs are expected to drop back down to the upper 90s by Friday.

