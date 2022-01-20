homicide

Police arrest man for deadly southeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in December.

Investigators say 30-year-old Abel Pena shot and killed 24-year-old Adam Contreras near Hedges and Rabe Avenue, an industrial area near Clovis & Olive Avenues, on December 26.

Detectives say Pena is a known gang member. He was stopped on his bicycle on January 12 and arrested after being found with a loaded gun.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for weapons charges. Investigators later connected him to Contreras's death, and he is now facing murder charges.

Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting.

