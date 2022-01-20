Police arrest man for deadly southeast Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation in December.Investigators say 30-year-old Abel Pena shot and killed 24-year-old Adam Contreras near Hedges and Rabe Avenue, an industrial area near Clovis & Olive Avenues, on December 26.Detectives say Pena is a known gang member. He was stopped on his bicycle on January 12 and arrested after being found with a loaded gun.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for weapons charges. Investigators later connected him to Contreras's death, and he is now facing murder charges.Detectives have not released a motive for the shooting.