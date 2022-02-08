Homicides in Fresno down 50% compared to 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno's latest homicide comes as a potential case of road rage.Police say they received calls reporting a car was chasing a motorcycle in central Fresno.The two crashed at Blackstone and Saginaw. The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he died.Police now say the driver intentionally hit the motorcycle and are investigating the deadly crash as a homicide.Sunday night, two men, 43-year-old Roman Cervantes and 27-year-old Jose Mojica, died in a gang-related shooting in southwest Fresno.More than 30 shots were fired at an apartment complex by multiple shooters. Two others were shot and taken to the hospital, where they are recovering."This is a testament to the fact that we have many firearms that are out there that individuals, felons and otherwise, have access to that make our job difficult," said Lt. Paul Cervantes.Despite these recent acts of violence, homicides are down in the city of Fresno.To date, there have been six murders in 2022.This time last year, there had been 12.Shootings are also down significantly.This time last year, there were 71 shootings. As of Monday morning, there have been 44 shootings.There were 71 homicides in the city of Fresno in all of 2021, a drop compared to 2020s 74 -- but still too many.