Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide in southeast Fresno on Friday morning.Investigators said a male victim was found in the area of Anna and Woodward, near Van Ness and California Avenues just after 4 a.m.Detectives say shots were fired in the area, but further information on the investigation has not been released.Police have Woodward Avenue closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Van Ness Avenue was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.