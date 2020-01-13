homicide

26-year-old man shot, killed in east central Fresno; second homicide last weekend

Fresno homicide detectives say 26-year-old Brandon Thompson (pictured above) died when he shot multiple times in east central Fresno on Sunday. (Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno homicide detectives are investigating after a man died when he was shot multiple times in east central Fresno on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the area of Turner and Jackson Avenues at around 2:00 a.m., where they found 26-year-old Brandon Thompson with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Fresno police say Thompson had been walking home and was unarmed.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. It's the city's second homicide last weekend, and the third for 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimefatal shootinghomicidefresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News