Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE in the area of S. Archie and E. Lane. Engine 8 first on scene. pic.twitter.com/lkC4iEaIXX — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) January 13, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say one person was hospitalized for first-degree burns after a fire broke out at a house in southeast Fresno Monday morning.Fire crews responded to the blaze on Archie and Lane Avenues, east of Cedar just before 8:00 a.m.Crews were able to douse the flames. One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for burns.Officials believe a candle caused the fire, but the incident is still under investigation.