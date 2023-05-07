Man killed in motorcycle crash in Fresno, police urging safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Fresno Police responded to calls regarding a collision.

"Initial evidence and statements that we've collected here indicate that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed. A dark colored SUV made a turn on Maple Street, and there was a collision," said Lt. Steve Card from the Fresno Police Department.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and ultimately died on scene. The vehicle involved in the collision left the scene, and this is still an open investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, you're encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This collision comes as the Fresno Police Department is recognizing Motorcycle Awareness Month.

"The department is really getting the message out there, education to the public. To the public that likes to ride motorcycles in particular," said Sgt. Chad Soares with the Fresno Police Department.

In 2022, there were 51 fatal traffic collisions. Four of those involved a motorcyclist.

This year, there have already been 19 fatal crashes. Up until Saturday, there were no motorcyclists involved in fatal incidents.

Sgt. Soares said it's best for motorcyclists to be aware of their surroundings. But there's more that goes into being safe while on the road.

"Wear the right equipment, starting with the helmet. Make sure it's DOT approved. Moving down, you got your jackets, your pants, riding boots," said Sergeant Soares.

Reflective and padded gear is also recommended. Soares said it's all to avoid a collision and keep yourself safe in case one happens.

When it comes to vehicle drivers, Sgt. Soares said it's important to stay off mobile devices while driving and to always check your surroundings.

