Fresno Pacific University to return to in-person instruction in the fall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students will be returning to Fresno Pacific University classrooms later this year.On Wednesday, administrators announced they would begin in-person instructions for the fall 2021 semester.Officials say with students returning to classes on campus, they will continue to follow safety protocols. Details for the fall semester are still being determined for Fresno Pacific's five campuses.The university will post updates on its website and will send emails to students and teachers.A decision about summer classes is expected to be released in March.Earlier this week, the University of California announced it would also be going back to mostly in-person instruction for the fall.