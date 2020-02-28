road safety

Fresno Police warn about pedestrian safety

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jaywalking, wearing dark clothing at night, not using crosswalks - these are only a few of the problems Fresno police's traffic division sees on a daily basis.

"Is it really worth it? Are you so busy that you can't take 10 seconds out of your day to make sure that you look both ways before crossing the street?" says officer Dominic Morini.

Just two months into 2020, Fresno Police have responded to more than a dozen crashes involving pedestrians.

The most recent was on Wednesday morning in southwest Fresno near California and Thorne.

RELATED: Collision causes southwest Fresno roadway to close for hours

A woman walking in the roadway was hit by a driver that didn't see her.

One of the biggest problem areas police see is downtown near Ventura and G Street.

Outside of six deadly crashes in Fresno County, police have responded to nine fatal crashes. Four involved pedestrians.

Morini says that's a significant decline for the city, compared to nine pedestrian fatalities this time last year.

"90 percent of our 20 total pedestrian fatalities last year were adults. The majority of those adults were either under the influence or found at fault," says Morini.

The department is using state and federal grants through the office of traffic safety to increase visibility through saturation patrols, DUI checkpoints, and pedestrian enforcement patrols.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian struckpedestrian killedroad safetyfresno police departmentpedestrians
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Know the Road: If a light turns red while I'm in the intersection, will I get a ticket?
Know the Road: Do I pull over for emergency vehicles on a divided roadway?
Know the Road: How long do I have to stop at a stop sign?
Know the Road: Am I allowed to wear a protective mask while driving?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News