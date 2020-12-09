Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno over the weekend, police searching for shooter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for information after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Saturday.Officers were sent to the area of Fifth St. and Hamilton Ave. just after 11:30 pm on Saturday for reports of a shooting victim. When they got there, they found 42-year-old David Sifuentes of Fresno suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency crews attempted to save his life and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but he died at the hospital.During their investigation, police learned Sifuentes was riding his bicycle in the area when he was shot. There is currently no suspect information.Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2452 or 559-621-2446. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.