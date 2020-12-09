homicide

Man shot and killed in southeast Fresno over the weekend, police searching for shooter

David Sifuentes was shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Saturday, December 5.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is asking for information after a man was shot and killed in southeast Fresno on Saturday.

Officers were sent to the area of Fifth St. and Hamilton Ave. just after 11:30 pm on Saturday for reports of a shooting victim. When they got there, they found 42-year-old David Sifuentes of Fresno suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency crews attempted to save his life and he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but he died at the hospital.

During their investigation, police learned Sifuentes was riding his bicycle in the area when he was shot. There is currently no suspect information.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-2452 or 559-621-2446. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicidefresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
18-year-old arrested for shooting Fresno street vendor
Man dies after shooting at east central Fresno gas station, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Merced apartment complex
Visalia homicide victim identified as 33-year-old father, welder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia police investigating triple shooting near Little Caesars
Multiple Central CA counties reach 0% ICU capacity, health officials say
Delays expected to continue in Central Valley courts
Kingsburg firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver
New Fresno police chief focused on community trust and safety
Alternative COVID-19 care site in Porterville could reactivate soon
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
Show More
Armed suspects rob 3 Fresno businesses, 3 ATMs in 2 hours
Fresno doctor using skills from assisting in NY to combat Valley COVID-19 surge
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Museums and art galleries brace for uncertain future after lockdown
Fresno Police say they won't enforce possible city law on large gatherings
More TOP STORIES News