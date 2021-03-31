crime

Fresno police adding more resources to gang activity response team

The move is in direct response to the violent start to 2021.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is adding resources to its multi-gang enforcement unit.

The number of officers on that team is being doubled to focus solely on illegal gang activity in the city.

Fresno police say the additional personnel in that unit will provide pro-active patrols and seven-day-a-week coverage to combat crime connected to gang members.



The move is in direct response to the violent start to 2021. There have been 22 homicides and 152 shootings so far this year.

Detectives have determined 14 of those homicides involved gangs.

