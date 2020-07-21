Fresno Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in southeast Fresno where a woman was found dead inside her apartment.Officers were called to the Villa Rosa apartment complex off Willow and Lane before 7:30 pm for a victim who was allegedly shot.They say a 57-year-old woman was found dead inside.As police were putting together search warrant papers, officers noticed a smell of something burning from inside the apartment.Fresno fire officials were called back to the scene and found that the stove was turned on.Police say after gathering some information, detectives say they were able to find a person of interest.That person is being questioned, but detectives are not releasing information about his identity.They're also not confirming if this victim was shot.They are investigating the incident as a homicide.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.