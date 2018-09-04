Fresno Police recover stolen guns, make several arrests

Fresno police took three illegal guns off the streets of Southwest Fresno this Labor Day.Officers found one of those weapons, a nine-millimeter handgun, during a traffic stop Monday. They arrested 41-year-old Terry Bowlin after officers found the gun was reported stolen from the city of Fresno.Bowlin was charged with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm and other firearm-related charges.Earlier in the day, officers recovered another one of those guns during a traffic stop near Van Ness and Belmont in Southwest Fresno. This one was stolen out of Merced County.They saw the gun sitting at the feet of the passenger, 20-year-old Christian Wilds, inside the car. He admitted to recently buying the gun from an unknown source. Wilds was taken into custody.And police discovered the last illegal gun, a rifle, while searching a car during a traffic stop in Southwest Fresno. It happened Monday night near the area of Sylmar and Hedges when officers pulled over 33-year-old Alfonso Ramos.Ramos is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing any weapons and ammunition. They arrested him for carrying the loaded gun in addition to resisting arrest.