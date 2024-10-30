Fresno Police sergeant released from hospital after being shot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police sergeant who was shot in his patrol car has been released from the hospital.
The department says the 21-year veteran is recovering at home.
On Saturday night, the sergeant was investigating a ShotSpotter call and homicide in southeast Fresno when authorities say 40-year-old Andy Morales shot the sergeant several times.
Morales was killed in a gun battle with the sergeant and two other officers.
Police say they later discovered Morales used the same gun to kill a longtime friend earlier that night.
The department thanked the community for the support of both the sergeant and the department as a whole.