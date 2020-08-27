crash

Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed, when driver high on meth runs red light, police say

Officers tried to pull over Jimmy Keonhothy, 22, on Bond Street and Tyler Avenue around 2:30 pm.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pregnant woman was critically injured, and her unborn baby killed, after a driver high on meth ran a red light while trying to escape officers in central Fresno on Wednesday, Fresno police say

Police say Keonhothy was in a car that they believed was connected to an ongoing shooting investigation.

He refused to stop and led police on a short chase before slamming into another car carrying a pregnant woman at Olive Avenue and Bond Street.

The impact of the crash sent both cars into the front yard of a nearby home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where her unborn baby died. She remains in critical condition.

Police say they later found that Keonhothy was driving while under the influence of methamphetamine. Officers also found a weapon and illegal drugs inside his car.

Keonhothy was treated for some injuries and then booked into the Fresno County Jail. He faces murder, felony DUI and evading charges.
