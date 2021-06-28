1 injured in shooting near northwest Fresno elementary school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A shooting near a Fresno elementary school has left one person in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 on Monday morning in the area of Emerson and Pleasant. This is near Lions Skate Park and Slater Elementary School in northwest Fresno.

At least two vehicles had been chasing through the neighborhoods surrounding the school, police say.

At one point, someone in a brown SUV fired at a white Audi. The driver of the white Audi was hit and the car ended up in a crash.

Police say the victim is at the Community Regional Medical Center and is not cooperating with investigators.

They do not know if the incident was related to gang violence or if the victim and the suspect knew each other.
