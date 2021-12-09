17-year-old dies after shooting near northeast Fresno apartment complex

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:10 am at an apartment complex on Angus Avenue near Barstow.
Investigators believe the victim was shot in an alley behind the complex.
Witnesses say the 17-year-old victim was trying to meet someone to purchase an item, saw him walk away and heard gunshots
He was able to run back to an apartment for help. He was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where police say he died. His name has not yet been released.
Correction: 17 year old victim. Investigators are asking any nearby businesses or neighbors for surveillance video. Working with limited info but say there are no indications that this was gang related.— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 9, 2021
Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They're speaking with witnesses to gather more information.
Editor's Note: Fresno police previously said the victim was 18 years old, but later updated their age to 17. Our story has been updated to reflect that correction.