17-year-old dies after shooting near northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in northeast Fresno on Thursday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:10 am at an apartment complex on Angus Avenue near Barstow.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in an alley behind the complex.

Witnesses say the 17-year-old victim was trying to meet someone to purchase an item, saw him walk away and heard gunshots

He was able to run back to an apartment for help. He was taken to Saint Agnes Medical Center, where police say he died. His name has not yet been released.



Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. They're speaking with witnesses to gather more information.

Editor's Note: Fresno police previously said the victim was 18 years old, but later updated their age to 17. Our story has been updated to reflect that correction.

