Man and woman killed in shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot to death in southeast Fresno overnight.Fresno police officers were called after 1:30 am to the Woodbridge Apartments on Argyle Avenue near Tulare Avenue.Officers found two people in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.The woman died at the scene. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.Investigators have not provided information on a possible suspect.Police found a white car less than two miles away at Belmont and Peach Avenues."We do have a vehicle stopped, but it's unknown its actual involvement of the individuals inside that vehicle," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles. "That will be determined by the detectives when they arrive."The area in front of the Woodridge Apartments will be closed throughout the day as homicide detectives continue to investigate.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.