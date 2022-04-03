Man shot at least 3 times in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after getting shot multiple times in southwest Fresno overnight.

Police received a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Hawes and Fruit just after midnight.

At that same time, they say they also got a Shotspotter notification of five to six rounds fired in that same area.

They arrived to find a man in his thirties with at least three gunshot wounds.

"He actually ran to an apartment and knocked on the door and asked for help and that's why the call came from this specific address on Hawes," said Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Paramedics took the victim to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and he is expected to survive.

Police say the victim isn't fully cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say they found several shell casings in the area where the victim was shot.

As of now, police haven't released any shooter information or determined whether the shooting is gang-related.

