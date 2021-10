FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after being shot in northeast Fresno on Friday morning.It happened at Shaw Avenue and 9th Street shortly after 1:30 am.Fresno police say the man was found with a gunshot wound to his lower back.Investigators spent a couple of hours looking for evidence and interviewing people at a nearby apartment complex.Officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. However, police say he was not cooperative.There was no information on a possible suspect.