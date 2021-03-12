2 teenagers in hospital with gunshot wounds after Fresno shooting

Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Fresno.

Fresno police say a 12-year-old was shot in the foot and a 17-year-old was shot twice - in the shoulder and back.

The shooting happened at Chestnut and Lowe just before 10 pm.

Witnesses reported seeing three people standing outside the complex run away after the shooting.

Police say it appears the three fired blindly at the apartment complex.
