shooting

Man dies after being shot while driving on Blackstone Ave. in north Fresno

Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Fresno on Sunday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Fresno on Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight.

Investigators say several people inside a white Jaguar were traveling north on Blackstone Avenue when they came across another vehicle near Minarets Avenue. Someone inside the second vehicle opened fire, and the driver of the Jaguar was shot.



Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Officials say the Jaguar crashed into several vehicles after the shots were fired. No one inside those cars was injured.

Police are now searching for the suspect's vehicle.

"The suspect vehicle was described as a black possibly BMW, traveling north on Blackstone, made a U-turn and continued south on Blackstone," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "We have not determined where that vehicle ended up."

Officers canvassed the area looking for surveillance video from nearby stores. They're asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Blackstone Avenue is closed in both directions between Herndon and Minarets while police continue their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee after reports of shooting
Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia
1 shot, 2 in custody after shooting in downtown Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News