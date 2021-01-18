Man dies after being shot while driving on Blackstone Ave. in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in north Fresno on Sunday night.It happened just before midnight.Investigators say several people inside a white Jaguar were traveling north on Blackstone Avenue when they came across another vehicle near Minarets Avenue. Someone inside the second vehicle opened fire, and the driver of the Jaguar was shot.Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.Officials say the Jaguar crashed into several vehicles after the shots were fired. No one inside those cars was injured.Police are now searching for the suspect's vehicle."The suspect vehicle was described as a black possibly BMW, traveling north on Blackstone, made a U-turn and continued south on Blackstone," said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "We have not determined where that vehicle ended up."Officers canvassed the area looking for surveillance video from nearby stores. They're asking for any witnesses to come forward.Blackstone Avenue is closed in both directions between Herndon and Minarets while police continue their investigation.