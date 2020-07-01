Woman stabbed at northeast Fresno hotel, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.Police say they received a call from a man who said he had stabbed someone at a hotel on Thesta Street near Bullard Avenue around 8:30 am.When officers arrived at the hotel, the man told them he stabbed the woman in the stomach and had taken several prescription pills.The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The man was also hospitalized.Police believe the stabbing resulted from a domestic violence incident. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests had been made.