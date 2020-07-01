FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.
Police say they received a call from a man who said he had stabbed someone at a hotel on Thesta Street near Bullard Avenue around 8:30 am.
When officers arrived at the hotel, the man told them he stabbed the woman in the stomach and had taken several prescription pills.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The man was also hospitalized.
Police believe the stabbing resulted from a domestic violence incident. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests had been made.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Woman stabbed at northeast Fresno hotel, police say
Police believe the stabbing resulted from a domestic violence incident.
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News