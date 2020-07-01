stabbing

Woman stabbed at northeast Fresno hotel, police say

Police believe the stabbing resulted from a domestic violence incident.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in northeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call from a man who said he had stabbed someone at a hotel on Thesta Street near Bullard Avenue around 8:30 am.

When officers arrived at the hotel, the man told them he stabbed the woman in the stomach and had taken several prescription pills.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say. The man was also hospitalized.

Police believe the stabbing resulted from a domestic violence incident. It wasn't immediately clear if any arrests had been made.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeastcrimefresnostabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son arrested for allegedly stabbing neighbor
2 stabbed in Merced, police searching for suspect
Man stabbed in central Fresno, expected to survive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno businesses fear going out of business if California is shut down again
Newsom to tighten California's stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases rise
Man shot after suspect inside BMW opens fire at group in Fresno
Fresno families hit by COVID could receive $3k in aid for housing payments
Central California coronavirus cases
32-year-old Fresno man accused of raping 12-year-old girl after meeting her on online apps
COVID-19 cases among Fresno County's youth are up 30%
Show More
Fresno murder suspect dies after shootout with SoCal authorities, police say
Tulare County seeing large increase in COVID cases among younger people
California extends state eviction moratorium through September
1 suspect in custody in case of missing Fort Hood soldier
Fewer homes for sale in Merced County due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News