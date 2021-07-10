fresno state

Three Fresno State agriculture students selected as Teach Ag Ambassadors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is known for its agriculture department, and these three students will proudly represent the university as they become National Teach Ag Ambassadors for the NAAE National Teach Ag Campaign.

"I am so excited to work with all three of them," says Andrea Fristoe. "They are very passionate and from all different walks of life, so a different perspective on AG education."

Each student has a story of their own but they each have one thing in common: a passion for Agriculture.

A junior and Merced County native, Amy Suarez says being outdoors and surrounded by animals is a lifestyle.

"I grew up in my small family farm with my grandpa and at the age of four, he got me a small miniature horse and I started raising other livestock," she said. "I want to give other students the opportunities I have had."

Jackie Taylor is going for her master's and hopes to inspire and support students who are as passionate about the industry.

"I am a 3rd generation farmer from Sanger, California, and Ag has always been a part of my life and education as well, so combining those two has been such a blessing to me," she said.

Cassandra Valdez is currently an Assistant Ag teacher while getting her degree and says in her case, she is also representing her culture.

"As a young Mexican American woman whose grandparents grew up with a career in the fields, I knew Ag was always going to be a part of my life and to have the opportunity to be a representation for students looking to be Ag teachers, then I will do it," she said.

As ambassadors, they get to network, educate and share their love for the industry across the Central Valley and nationwide.
