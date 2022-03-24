Fresno State beats Youngstown State, will host semifinal in The Basketball Classic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team (21-13) won 80-71 over Youngstown State (19-15) in the quarterfinals of the Basketball Classic. The Dogs trailed by 10 with 15:30 to play in the second half before rallying back to get the win.With Anthony Holland and Junior Ballard out with injuries, Coach Hutson had to turn to his bench to lead the way. Braxton Meah scored 14 (6-6 FG), Destin Whitaker 14 (4-7 3PT) and Donovan Yap added 13 points, all career highs.Orlando Robinson, who was named a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American prior to tip, got his 11th double double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He passed Paul Watson for 17th on the all-time scoring list.Monday, the Dogs will play host the winner of Portland (19-14) and Southern Utah (22-11), who are set to play Sasturday in Cedar City, UT.The Pilots head coach is former FS point guard Shantay Legans ('04 graduate). On the other side of the bracket, South Alabama (21-11) and Coastal Carolina (18-13) will play for the right to make the final.