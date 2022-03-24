Fresno State beats Youngstown State, will host semifinal in The Basketball Classic

With Anthony Holland and Junior Ballard out with injuries, Coach Hutson had to turn to his bench to lead the way. Braxton Meah scored 14 (6-6 FG), Destin Whitaker 14 (4-7 3PT) and Donovan Yap added 13 points, all career highs.
𝘾𝙊𝙈𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙄𝙉 𝙃𝙊𝙏#GoDogs | #ValleyTough | @Braxton_Meah pic.twitter.com/7SoWQfM5Ko— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) March 24, 2022
Orlando Robinson, who was named a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American prior to tip, got his 11th double double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He passed Paul Watson for 17th on the all-time scoring list.
Monday, the Dogs will play host the winner of Portland (19-14) and Southern Utah (22-11), who are set to play Sasturday in Cedar City, UT.
The Pilots head coach is former FS point guard Shantay Legans ('04 graduate). On the other side of the bracket, South Alabama (21-11) and Coastal Carolina (18-13) will play for the right to make the final.