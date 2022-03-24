fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State beats Youngstown State, will host semifinal in The Basketball Classic

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team (21-13) won 80-71 over Youngstown State (19-15) in the quarterfinals of the Basketball Classic. The Dogs trailed by 10 with 15:30 to play in the second half before rallying back to get the win.

With Anthony Holland and Junior Ballard out with injuries, Coach Hutson had to turn to his bench to lead the way. Braxton Meah scored 14 (6-6 FG), Destin Whitaker 14 (4-7 3PT) and Donovan Yap added 13 points, all career highs.



Orlando Robinson, who was named a Lefty Driesell Defensive All-American prior to tip, got his 11th double double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds. He passed Paul Watson for 17th on the all-time scoring list.

Monday, the Dogs will play host the winner of Portland (19-14) and Southern Utah (22-11), who are set to play Sasturday in Cedar City, UT.

The Pilots head coach is former FS point guard Shantay Legans ('04 graduate). On the other side of the bracket, South Alabama (21-11) and Coastal Carolina (18-13) will play for the right to make the final.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Bulldogs' Jessica Hall wins Fresno State Classic in front of parents
Spring football kicks off 2nd Jeff Tedford era at Fresno State
Bulldog basketball looking for 20th win in 'The Basketball Classic'
What a college football 64-team playoff bracket would look like in ...
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom proposes $400 rebate for all CA car owners
Early fire season a concern as Valley temperatures increase
Potential cost for independent audit into Fresno councilmembers funds
Fresno County prosecutor charged with misdemeanor he doesn't remember
Mexican soccer teams to face off at Chukchansi Park Wednesday night
Housing Watch: Housing demand continues to rise in Visalia
6 Tulare County men arrested for drug trafficking scheme
Show More
Video shows bizarre southeast Fresno smoke shop robbery
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Fresno police warn against credit card 'skimmers'
Moderna vaccine performs as well in children as adults: company
More TOP STORIES News