One-on-One with Coach Q: Fresno State hoops falls in pair of heartbreakers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State dropped two close games over the past week, both of which ended on buzzer-beaters that fell just short. FS nearly toppled No. 21 San Diego State, before losing a five-point lead with 39 seconds left against Colorado State.

The Bulldogs' basketball radio analyst Marc Q. Jones joins Stephen Hicks in studio to discuss the team's problems and where they go from here.