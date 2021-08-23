fresno state

Fresno State students return for the fall semester

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- About 24,000 Fresno State students will get to experience their campus this year. For 9,000 of those, this is their first time checking it out after 18 months of online learning.

"It's a new experience for them. They are becoming themselves by coming to campus," said Fresno State President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval

Rosemary Godinez is a junior this year and a Dog Days Orientation leader.

She said she's ready to be back and greet new faces. During welcome week, several events are planned, from live music events to mascot meetings to picnics and outdoor movies.

"Honestly, I am just looking forward to getting that experience in college and for all of my peers to get that experience whether they are incoming or returning students because college is very important," said Godinez.

Several resources are available to help students get comfortable on campus. Heather Parish said the Henry Madden Library will always be a great place to stop by with any questions.

"There are a lot of resources for students here on campus whether they are studying virtually or in person. You can get ahold of someone, don't be afraid of asking questions, and you can always ask a librarian," said Parish.

To keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, guidelines are in place. Students must wear a mask indoors, complete a health screening before walking onto campus, and must be vaccinated or exempt with reason by September 30. Currently, 85% of students are fully or partially vaccinated.

"All of this, I think, will keep us safe, and we will have a really strong semester," said Jiménez-Sandoval.

There will be two more upcoming vaccine clinics on campus for students, faculty, and staff who still need to get vaccinated on September 10 and September 17.

