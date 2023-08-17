Fresno State kicks off Fall semester as student move into dorms

It's back to business and higher learning at Fresno State. The university's Fall semester kicked off Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's back to business and higher learning at Fresno State.

Fresno State has roots dating back to 1911, when the doors of the Fresno State Normal School opened to 150 hopeful students.

Today, the student population is about 25,000 and the university has garnered national attention for its rise in prestigious college rankings.

