Fresno State welcomes students on first day of school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State students resumed their journey to a degree and a career on Monday.

For many students, the first day of school started with a welcome-back party.

Fired up students lined up to grab a bite and find out what resources are available to them on campus.

Victor E. Bulldog clearly is the big man on campus.

Many of these students always pictured themselves as Bulldogs.

"Since my sophomore year of high school, I've always wanted to go to Fresno State. They have the best agriculture department in California," explained Jackie Torrez, a senior.

Of the 24,000 students on campus, 3,500 are freshmen.

"It's way more bigger, so it's having to search for your classes and looking where to go and not getting lost for sure. Cool to be a Bulldog? Right. Definitely excited," said Leslie Correa, a freshman.

"Kind of excited, kind of nervous, but now that I'm here, I can't believe it. But I believe it," added freshman Andrew Glenn.

Glenn and Correa are both graduates of Fresno High.

"You see the freshmen coming in, do you say, did I look that young when I started? I was thinking that like 10 minutes ago. I was like, dang, I was just like that. No beard, first day fit," said Zach Ortiz, a senior.

Students were ready to learn, though.

We dropped in on this multi-media news reporting and production class, which could someday send young journalists to the Action Newsroom.

