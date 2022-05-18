fresno state

Fresno State task force: Henry Madden's name should be removed from library due to racist writings

By ABC30.com staff
Task force: Henry Madden's writings included racist remarks

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Weeks after a Fresno State task force found racist and anti-Semitic remarks in the writings of Henry Madden, the namesake for the university's library, the committee now recommends the building be renamed entirely.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

In the completed 74-page report released on Wednesday, the task force said Madden's name "should be removed from the building and all affiliated branding."

The committee spent weeks sifting through Madden's records and looking into how they shaped his views and actions as an administrator at Fresno State.



In April, they found Madden's writings expressed Nazi sympathies and deep anti-Semitic views and racist remarks against African Americans, Chinese and Mexicans as an administrator for the university.

The committee also found Madden explicitly stated that his racist views influenced his policies and actions while running the library.

There was no evidence of remorse or of Madden recanting any of his remarks.



Fresno State's Academic Senate passed a resolution on May 2 for Madden's name to be removed.

Their resolutions said despite Madden's contributions to expanding the university's library, his racist writings and views "contributed to a climate that was combative toward students of color and distracted from the university's mission."

The report will now go to University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, who will ultimately decide whether to change the library's name.

Read the task force's full report here:
