Fresno State Marching Band aims for $75,000 prize in Metallica competition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Marching band is hoping heavy metal will help bring home the big bucks.

Earlier this month, the Fresno State Marching Band wasted no time breaking out the guitar and making formation changes on the field.

The group had been practicing for months to perfect this performance.

That's because it was part of an online competition with other major schools.

"This has never been done before. I've never even heard of this until this past spring when I got an email out of the blue from the band," Fresno State Marching Band Director Steve McKeithen said.

"The band" was Grammy award-winning heavy metal band Metallica.

They created the "For Whom the Band Tolls" marching band competition with colleges and high schools from around the country.

Metallica provided 13 of their songs for schools to choose from and the chance to win thousands of dollars in prize money.

The winner of Fresno State's division takes home $75,000.

"This would almost double my budget," McKeithen said.

McKeithen says the money would be a game changer and allow them to purchase new equipment and gear.

Fresno State is competing against schools like the University of Oregon and Auburn University.

Despite their big-name competition, Drum Major Fernando Romero says he's not worried.

"I'm very confident in our school. I feel like we have a very unique style in the way that we march and sound. I know a lot of big schools have a unique sound, but I think ours is also unique," Romero said.

They performed three songs the night the Bulldogs took on Boise State: 'Master of Puppets', 'Nothing Else Matters', and 'Enter Sandman'.

They ensured the drum line and guitarists had a chance to shine.

No matter what happens with the competition, McKeithen says he will remember that halftime show forever.

"I think of all the performances that we've done, that's my most proud moment with the Bulldog Marching Band in that type of setting," McKeithen said.

Only the judges can decide who wins the top prize in each division, but you can help the band win the 'Fan Favorite' prize of $10,000.

