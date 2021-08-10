Vigil held for 22-year-old man shot and killed near Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Friends, family and members of the community lit candles and gathered together Monday night to honor the life of a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed near Fresno State over the weekend.Kev'Vion Schrubb died in northeast Fresno overnight Sunday after some kind of altercation near Maple and San Gabriel Avenues.Bullets from the shooting also struck nearby parked cars and an apartment community for students.Loved ones prayed and shared stories of Schrubb at Koligian Park, as Fresno police continue the search for the gunman accused of killing the Central High grad.Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the department or Valley Crimestoppers at 559-498-7867.