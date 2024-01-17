Bulldog Breakdown: How Fresno State sports teams are performing in 2024

The new year has brought either a rocky start or a solid showing for Fresno State sports.

We are now officially two weeks into the new year and some Fresno State sports are in full swing, as others are waiting to get started.

It has been a bleak start to open conference play for men's basketball. The 'Dogs currently are 0-3 in Mountain West Play, marking the team's worst start since 2012.

That was also the last season the team was beaten by a buzzer-beater.

this year the 'dogs have dropped two games at the buzzer, against Portland State and at Wyoming.

It's been smoother sailing for the women's basketball team.

The team is currently 10-8 overall, 3-2 in conference play, and sitting in third place in the Mountain West.

The Save Mart Center is where they like to be, going 8-3 at home so far this season.

The team has to get it done this Saturday as they travel to face 7th place Nevada.

One game to keep an eye out for is the February 10th home game against the nationally ranked UNLV rebels.

Rachela Pace named the Mountain West Women's Field Athlete of the Week.

This comes after Pace broke the program record in the triple jump with a mark of 13.29 meter.

She won that event in Spokane and is one of three Bulldog triple jumpers to record a mark over 13 meters.

it's been three straight NCAA Tournament appearances for the water polo team.

Natalie Benson's team will back in the pool this weekend as they host the "Fresno State Polo-Palooza."

The Dogs ranked ninth in the preseason team rankings. They'll play 13th ranked Michigan Saturday at 3 pm.

