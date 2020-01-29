DUI

Man pleads no contest to DUI crash that killed Fresno State student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has changed his plea after previously saying he was not guilty of driving under the influence and killing his passenger during a downtown Fresno crash.

Tuesday, 24-year-old Francisco Cabrera pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The other three charges of driving under the influence and at an unsafe speed were dropped.

Last August, Cabrera's passenger, 23-year-old Luis Palma, died in the crash at Fulton and Sacramento Streets.

Cabrera had a blood alcohol content of .19 when he slammed his truck into five parked cars. The impact killed Palma, who was a senior at Fresno State and part of Nu Alpha Kappa fraternity.

Investigators say Cabrera was driving down Fulton at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Cabrera is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16.
