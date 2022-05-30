Fresno State sweet corn now on sale at Gibson Farm Market

People lined up hours before the store opened to get the university's most famous product.
Both white and yellow corn will be available for purchase starting at 8 am.
You can get three ears for $2.
If you want to skip the crowds, there will also be two mobile stations outside the market on opening day, where shoppers can buy 10 ears for $8.50.
The Gibson Farm Market will also shift to a new summer schedule on Monday. The shop will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm, 9 am to 6 pm on Saturday, and 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday.
In addition to sweet corn, the market also has campus-raised produce, meat products, ice cream from the Fresno State Creamery and wine from the campus winery.