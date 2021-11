FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State administrators say they do not anticipate going back to online learning after Thanksgiving.University President Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval had previously discussed the option of closing down the campus due to COVID-19 concerns as many students travel away to see friends and family during the holidays.Fresno State officials tell Action News a meeting is scheduled with county health officials in the coming weeks before the university comes to a final decision.Approximately 89% of students and 85% of employees are currently vaccinated.