FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can take care of your creepy cravings in downtown Fresno as ghosts and good eats are coming together for a fun and tasty Friday the 13th.The Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company will host Fresno Street Eats.Some of the best food trucks in town will sell dishes and snacks based on horror classics, including Crime Scene Cannolis from Roma Italian Street Cuisine and Camp Crystal Cupcakes from the Cupcake Route.There will be live music and beer on tap for people to enjoy.The event starts at 5 p.m. Admission is free.