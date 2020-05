FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley is experiencing its hottest temperatures of the year so far, and Fresno Street Eats is teaming up with Peoples Church to help locals beat the heat.The two organizations are holding an Ice Cream Party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the church on Cedar and Herndon Avenues.Food and ice cream trucks will offer everything from Dippin' Dots to other frozen treats.Social distancing guidelines will be in place at the event.The community is invited to enjoy a cool dessert while supporting local businesses.