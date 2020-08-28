FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a robbery suspect who robbed a taco stand.
Police say on Tuesday, August 25, just after midnight, the man walked into the taco stand on Weber and Hughes in central Fresno carrying a gun and robbed the employee inside.
In surveillance video released by police, the employee can be seen backing away and the man grabs money from the cash register.
Police believe the suspect may be recognizable from some of his tattoos or by the black pickup truck they believe he made his getaway in. Both are shown in the surveillance video above.
If you have information on this armed robbery, you can submit a tip by calling Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or submitting it online.
Your tip could make you eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Armed man seen on video robbing central Fresno taco stand
