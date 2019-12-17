Fresno teen shot and killed attending memorial in Southern California

CARSON, Calif. -- Authorities have still not made any arrests in the death of a Fresno teen shot and killed in southern California.
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office says 17-year-old Dalelaja Hearn died Sunday from gunshot wounds to her upper body. Hearn was a student at Hoover High School and had just been accepted into college.
A 19-year-old woman was also shot and killed in the attack.
Residents of house said the shooting occurred while the two were at a memorial to offer condolences to a close family whose 26-year-old son had recently died of a sudden illness. Sunday's shooting victims were among the mourners who had been coming to the home to pay their respects.
A dark-colored SUV was seen leaving the neighborhood, but investigators aren't yet sure whether it belonged to a suspect or people fleeing the gunfire.
Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting. A description of the shooter or a suspect vehicle was not available.
