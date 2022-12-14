1992 time capsule unveils nostalgic Fresno relics

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A time capsule that was stored away for decades inside the walls of Fresno City Hall was opened on Tuesday.

City of Fresno leaders unveiled the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule from 1992, full of old relics of the city's history.

The contents not only reflect relics from the past, but bring together some of the city's trailblazers.

At that time, Mayor Karen Humphrey and local historian Roger Taylor were instrumental in selecting the items in the capsule.

When the vault was opened, it revealed documents, proclamations, newspapers, photographs, old coins, recipes, and common issues.

"Hopefully it gives people something to reflect on what Fresno was to what Fresno is now ...and I suspect that some of the same issues exist and some have changed - homelessness of course is a major issue in every California city," Humphrey said.

New items, like an Apple iPhone and a COVID-19 test, were placed in the capsule to capture this moment in the city's history.

It will be sealed for 30 years and opened in 2052 for the city's future generations to see.