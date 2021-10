FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You have a chance to help students in the Central Valley.Now that most students are back in the classroom, Fresno Unified administrators say the need is greater than ever for more staff.There are more than 30 open positions within the district, ranging from elementary school teachers and tutors to high school math teachers and softball coaches.The district is also looking for a few good substitute teachers and bus drivers.Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.You can apply online at fresnounified.org or call or text 559-289-4599.