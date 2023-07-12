Several Fresno Unified student programs are expanding after the district acquired more space in downtown Fresno.

New Fresno Unified building in downtown Fresno to help expand programs

The building on Fresno and Fulton Streets was renovated six years ago.

After nearly a year of negotiations, the district bought it for more than $8.5 million.

Over the last couple of weeks, it got some new paint and signage.

The building will soon be the new home for Fresno Unified's Gifted and Talented Education, or "GATE" program.

It will also be used by the Prevention and Intervention Department.

Social and emotional support and other resources will be available to students at the downtown location.