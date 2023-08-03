Fresno Unified's Parent University prepares families for first day of school

Fresno Unified families spent Wednesday morning preparing for the first day of school.

The district is offering clinics where students can get free immunizations, sports physicals or address other health needs.

Parent University held its second annual Family Goal Kickoff event at Maya Cinemas in northeast Fresno.

Superintendent Bob Nelson provided a warm welcome to those in attendance: "We're ready to welcome you back to the 2023-2024 school year!"

The Square at Campus Pointe was bustling with families by 8 am. They wanted to make sure students had everything they need come August 14.

"Our new strategic plan is really about access. We have a new strategic plan we built last school year for Parent University. We really wanted to ensure that our families have access right away," said executive director Maiyer Vang.

On the first day of class, hundreds of students will rock new backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Those are some of the free items handed out to families.

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission gave out toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Paul Mitchell offered free back-to-school haircuts.

The district's health services had bottles of hand sanitizer. They were also reminding parents to start thinking ahead when it comes to immunizations and annual exams.

"A lot of doctors are inundated," said Liz Torres. "We have really not a whole lot of doctors out there that will go ahead and just take someone as a walk-in basis."

Throughout August, the district is offering clinics -- where students can get free immunizations, sports physicals or address other health needs.

Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Gaston Middle School Health and Wellness Center, 1120 E. Church Ave. (Immunizations)

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 3-7 p.m.: Addams Elementary School Health and Wellness Center, 1510 N. Lafayette Ave. (Sports Physicals)

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Addams Elementary School Health and Wellness Center, 1510 N. Lafayette Ave. (Immunizations)

"Our kids will learn better when they are healthy," Torres said.

There were several other community resources on site for families.

Once they collected everything they needed, families who arrived early enough for a ticket -- got to enjoy a free movie at Maya Cinemas.

For more information about back-to-school health resources, visit Fresno Unified's Health Services website.

