Fresno Unified School District to provide update on plans for 2020-21 school year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District officials plan to provide an update on the district's plan for the 2020-21 school year on Monday.Back on July 17, Superintendent Bob Nelson announced that the district would continue distance learning to begin the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.That announcement came shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that all schools on the state's COVID-19 county watchlist must begin the school year with distance learning.Classes are set to begin on August 17 and the district will continue providing meals for all children and families in the district.You can watch the press conference at 1:30 on ABC30.com.