Fresno Unified School District offering free swim lessons

The lessons are free to all Fresno Unified students and city of Fresno residents under the age of 18.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified School District is taking action to help keep families safe this summer with free swim lessons.

You can sign the kids up now for lessons with the City of Fresno Parks and Recreation.

If your child is just learning to swim or you want to improve on some water safety skills, these classes are for all skill levels.

They're open to kids ages three and older. Each class is 25 minutes long.

The first two-week session starts June 19.

For a list of hours, dates and pool locations, click here.