FUSD Winter Enrichment Camp at California Arts Academy allows students to express themselves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified students are spending their winter break learning new skills and getting hands-on instruction.

The free enrichment camps expose kids to sports, STEM, and creative arts.

Whether they're hitting the stage, shaking it out before a dance routine, or getting crafty, the students taking part in the Fresno Unified School District Winter Camp at the California Arts Academy are getting the chance to express themselves.

"They're learning a single song or a single set of skills that they work on, build throughout the week," Camp Administrator Jordan Taylor said.

Camp Administrator Jordan Taylor says the four-day camp hosts between 70 and 90 students from TK to 12th grade.

Students rotate between singing, musical theater, gymnastics and crafts each day.

"They're getting a chance to meet other kids with similar interests to their own," Taylor said. "They're learning how to communicate with others. Singing, dancing is all about expressing yourself and communication, so that's the biggest thing that we're teaching."

There's no shortage of personality, and students like sixth grader Isabella Vallejo say the teachers lead the way.

"The teachers are very fun, looking at you over there," Isabella joked.

She enjoys learning new skills like dancing and loves to perform.

"My favorite class is probably the theater. It's a lot of fun," Isabella said.

Freshman Axar Springer says she also enjoys theater and has been able to build up skills she can use daily.

"I've definitely learned a lot about just being able to have relationships with people and how to socialize without being concerned about it, and kind of get over my fear of stage fright and kind of just be in the moment," Axar said.

She says it feels less like class and more like a family.

"You kind of get the sense that, like, these people really care about me, and I have a place that's safe, and I have a lot of people who care about me," Axar said.

And it's that sense of safety and care that allows these kids to shine.

All of the student's hard work and practice led up to a performance Friday, where family and friends were in attendance.

