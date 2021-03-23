In-person Spring Zoo Camp returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is hosting its annual Spring Zoo Camp in person and virtually. Little ones will enjoy plenty of outdoor activities, arts and crafts, and various nature topics led by educators."There is nothing like having the kids running around at the zoo. We miss them so much and we are so excited to welcome them back," says Elizabeth Sayles, Education Program Manager.Spring Camp is one of the biggest programs hosted every year but due to COVID-19, they're staying safe with new measures like limiting the amount of in-person kids and being fully outdoors."We will be having craft stations and sanitizing everything regularly. A lot more hands-on with nature and a lot less with materials," said Sayles.The little campers will enjoy outdoor activities such as feeding the giraffes and visiting the sting ray bay. Sayles says this year, they're also providing virtual camp for those who don't feel safe attending."We have been able to accommodate so many more kids that way, and it has been frustrating not being able to have camp as we normally would but such a reward to reach so many families," said Sayles.She says there is one thing she misses the most about camp."High fives and hugs all day long is the best thing, so that is going to be the only thing I am not going to enjoy. No high fives or hugs," she said.Spring Camp will serve as a test as they begin looking ahead to the summer, with hopes of expanding the amount of in person kids allowed."We will have summer camp and those tickets will be up for sale at the end of the week, so we are looking forward to welcoming all of our summer camp families back as soon as possible," said Sayles.Campers will be required to bring their own snacks, refillable water bottle and beach towel for outdoor seating.Daily health screenings and temperature checks will take place, and masks are required for all campers.Camp details:Monday, March 29-Friday, April 2, 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM each dayFor campers currently enrolled in grades 1-4$160 members/$170 non-members