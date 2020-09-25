Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Fresno Chaffee Zoo begins construction on 'Kingdoms of Asia' exhibit

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big changes are coming to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

On Thursday, officials placed shovels into dirt to help commemorate the zoo's groundbreaking for it's latest exhibit, Kingdoms of Asia.

"Lots of species go into this space and it's about three acres but it'll make you feel like you're walking along a forest trail," says the zoo's CEO Scott Barton.

Kingdoms of Asia will take over the area once occupied by the giraffes, who have since moved over to the African Adventure exhibit.

This latest project adds lush jungle landscaping to help transform the center of the zoo into a new immersive experience.

"The area where Malaysian tigers are found, Sumatran orangutans, we have a large crocodile called a tomistoma, sloth bear and greater one hornbill rhinos and komodo dragons," says Barton.

The $38 million project - which also features an elevated bridge where guests will be able to watch tigers patrol - was made possible by Measure Z.

"A lot of people wonder how we can afford it in a year where everybody is struggling financially, including the zoo. The way Measure Z was set up, a third of it can be used for operations but at least two-thirds, at least 66% has to be used for projects like this," says Barton.

Construction begins right away but zoo officials don't expect Kingdoms of Asia to open for another couple of years.

"Probably opens in late 2022. That's the construction but of course it takes us awhile also to get animals moved in and acclimated and get everything established. So it's about two years away," says Barton.

The area will remain open during construction to allow visitors a chance to view updates in real time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfresnofresno chaffee zoofamilyconstruction
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO CHAFFEE ZOO
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to make up pandemic losses
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to reopen to visitors on Friday, officials say
Fresno Chaffee Zoo needs your help to survive COVID-19 closure
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourning death of Uzuri the Giraffe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 291,426 acres burned with 36% containment
Fresno rallies to help 80-year-old tamale vendor who was robbed
Merced Police arrest 15 in human trafficking and prostitution sting
Pac-12 will play football this fall
SQF Complex Fire: 144,826 acres burned, 35% contained
Variety of organizations continue to help SQF Complex evacuees
Talk to your kids about what's bothering them, say experts
Show More
Creek Fire: Fresno County residents who lost home re-enter area
Girl Scouts launch wildfire relief patch to support evacuees
Man shot, fiancé killed on way home from Fresno County Jail
Arrest investigation complete, but release delayed citing community 'emotions'
Clovis Unified votes to submit waiver to bring students back to campus
More TOP STORIES News